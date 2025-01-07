New Issue Brief: How to Bring More Public Transit and Green Space to Southeast Queens  

Residents and city officials are debating the best use of a defunct 3.5-mile Long Island Rail Road line

NEW YORK, NY — Residents of Southeast Queens face a dual challenge—limited public transit options and a lack of spacious greenery—both of which are critical for community-building in this diverse region. Fortunately, a defunct 3.5-mile north-south Long Island Rail Road line could solve both issues. Residents and city officials are currently debating the best use of the space. Some are backing the QueensLink, formerly known as QueensWay, proposal which would start from Rego Park Station and connect with the existing A train to Rockaway Park at Liberty Avenue, with a park and bike path below the restored above-ground rail line, while others are satisfied with the QueensWay public park proposal.

In a new Manhattan Institute issue brief, Cities Policy Analyst Paul Dreyer and Collegiate Associate Emily Murphy outline each proposal and provide recommendations that balance immediate community benefits with long-term flexibility. The subway extension would significantly reduce one of the city’s longest commutes to midtown Manhattan and potentially provide another transit option to John F. Kennedy Airport as well as to local entertainment venues. Conversely, a park would be less costly, faster to implement, and offer immediate benefits to the community. The difficulty is that there is less political will for the larger QueensLink project, given other more pressing MTA priorities; but moving forward with the park proposal will likely sabotage any future efforts to restore the rail line. To guide decision-making on this complex issue, the authors recommend the following:

Adopt a flexible approach to land use that preserves options for both park space and future rail development;

Ensure any rail projects are economically viable through thorough feasibility studies;

Design park projects in a way that does not preclude future transit expansion.

These recommendations aim to balance immediate community benefits with long-term flexibility, allowing for adaptive solutions that best meet the evolving needs of Southeast Queens residents. QueensWay and QueensLink can both look ideal under different criteria. Decision makers in the mayor’s office and MTA must consider which criteria are both the most important for the community and the most realistic.

Click here to view the full issue brief.