New Data Is Making Us Rethink the Narrative about Runaway Inequality

Income inequality is starker than ever — or so we’ve been told. New research by economists Gerald Auten and David Splinter indicates that the prevailing narrative of runaway inequality is not as empirically sound as believed. But in proving that the top 1% has not pulled much further ahead in terms of income, Auten and Splinter inadvertently reveal that America suffers from troubling socioeconomic fissures nonetheless.

Auten and Splinter’s analysis, accepted in November by the Journal of Political Economy, shows that the share of the nation’s income going to the top 1% of earners after taxes and transfers has increased by just 1.4% since 1979. Going back to the early 1960s, Auten and Splinter find that even the top 1%’s share of pre­-tax income has increased by just 2.6% and that its after-tax income share hasn’t budged at all.

This challenges the dominant position in the economics discourse, famously championed by Thomas Piketty. Piketty, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman contended together in 2018 that the top 1% of the American population was earning 20% of the country’s total pre-tax income, a dramatic increase from 12% in the early 1980s. They also argued that real incomes for the bottom half of the earning distribution had stagnated since that time. Their research was believed by many to have provided empirical substantiation to the view that America’s economic gains in recent decades have only benefited the rich, an outlook that motivated the Occupy Wall Street movement of the early 2010s.

______________________

Jordan McGillis is a Paulson Policy Analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by NoDerog/iStock