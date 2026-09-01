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Commentary By Carolyn D. Gorman

Mentally Ill Attacks Will Keep Happening Around Our City Without NYPD Funding

Cities, Public Safety, Governance Serious Mental Illness, New York City, Policing

Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

New York Post September 1st, 2026
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Monday’s unprovoked knife attack in Times Square was “a tragedy that will not soon be forgotten,” says Tom Harris, head of the Times Square Alliance.

Sadly, he’s probably mistaken.

How well do New Yorkers remember April’s machete-slasher episode in Grand Central, or the stabbing of seven individuals in Penn Station in June?

This city has a way of moving on from even the most horrific tragedies — and fast.

Both of these incidents involved perpetrators with untreated serious mental illness, as did Monday’s.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Carolyn D. Gorman is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute

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