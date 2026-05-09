Mamdani’s Dangerous Disinterest in Serious Mental Illness

On Thursday , NYPD officers safely transported a 32-year-old “emotionally disturbed person” to Bellevue Hospital where he was “treated” and streeted within hours, only to then violently push an elderly man down subway station steps to his later death.

Mayor Mamdani’s response? His “condolences” and a call to investigate how this tragedy could have been prevented. If he truly doesn’t know, he might be the only New Yorker.

Ask nearly anyone in the city and they’ll tell you: the seriously mentally ill are not being adequately treated and are not seeking treatment voluntarily.

Thursday’s suspect was an “emotionally disturbed person,” reportedly homeless, with multiple prior arrests, who the many taxpayer-funded mental health non-profits have been unsuccessful treating or engaging.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Carolyn D. Gorman is a Paulson Policy Analyst at the Manhattan Institute.