Last week Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that he’ll ask the City Council to delay its deadline for shuttering the jails on Rikers Island from 2027 to 2032.

If they do so, the mayor and council will cure one legal problem that plagues their plan for Rikers’ closure — but leave another far more serious and dangerous legal flaw unresolved.

Under New York state’s Correction Law, the city cannot close its current jails until it has “designated or erected” replacement facilities.

That means the 2027 closure deadline set by the City Council’s local law is nothing but an unenforceable aspiration: Rikers may only close entirely when the city has erected new jails to take its place.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Christian Browne is an attorney and adjunct fellow at Manhattan Institute.