Commentary By Jennifer Weber

Mamdani Touts ‘Mayoral Accountability’ for Schools, but Does He Know What That Means?

Cities, Education New York, New York City, Pre K-12
New York Post February 16th, 2026
For years, New York City’s schools operated under “mayoral control.” Now, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is rebranding it “mayoral accountability.”

What that means, exactly, may not be what you think.

Mamdani, who opposed mayoral control throughout his campaign, and Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels now describe their oversight not as “control,” but “accountability.”

That sounds great, except they link the phrase to family empowerment and community voice — a fair enough goal but no substitute for real accountability.

“Mayoral accountability and family empowerment are not mutually exclusive,” notes Samuels.

Jennifer Weber is an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute and cofounder and co-owner of KIT Educational Consulting.

Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

