Commentary By Jarrett Dieterle

Mamdani and the Left’s ‘Fixes’ Could Instead Wreck NYC’s Dining Scene

Cities, Governance New York, New York City
New York Post February 24th, 2026
Few issues matter more to voters than food costs.

Nearly 90% of Americans report stress about grocery prices, and more than half call it a “major” source of anxiety.

So it was perhaps inevitable that New York City Mayor Mamdani would enter the food-affordability debate.

With campaign pledges to fight “halal-­flation” and “make halal eight bucks again,” Mamdani has neatly folded food into the millennial brand of democratic socialism that carried him to victory in November.

But his proposals — and those advanced by his allies on the City Council — will mire the Big Apple in a progressive war on cheap eats.

C. Jarrett Dieterle is a legal policy fellow for the Manhattan Institute. This piece is adapted from City Journal.

Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

1 Minute Read

