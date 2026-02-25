Mamdani and the Left’s ‘Fixes’ Could Instead Wreck NYC’s Dining Scene

Few issues matter more to voters than food costs.

Nearly 90% of Americans report stress about grocery prices, and more than half call it a “major” source of anxiety.

So it was perhaps inevitable that New York City Mayor Mamdani would enter the food-affordability debate.

With campaign pledges to fight “halal-­flation” and “make halal eight bucks again,” Mamdani has neatly folded food into the millennial brand of democratic socialism that carried him to victory in November.

But his proposals — and those advanced by his allies on the City Council — will mire the Big Apple in a progressive war on cheap eats.

C. Jarrett Dieterle is a legal policy fellow for the Manhattan Institute. This piece is adapted from City Journal.

Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images