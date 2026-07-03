Let’s Mark America 250 with a Civic Education Revival

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As Americans reflect on the nation's Founding, we should prepare the next generation to understand it.

As the United States marks its 250th birthday and Americans reflect on the nation’s Founding, we should also ask whether we’ve prepared the next generation to understand it.

The truth is, we haven’t.

On the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), U.S. history is the worst-performing subject tested. Just 13% of 8th graders were proficient, and four in 10 couldn’t reach even a basic level in 2022. Scores have been declining since 2014. On the Civics NAEP assessment, about one in five students was proficient, and nearly a third scored below even a basic level.

The country has already written down what a citizen should know — it just doesn’t require citizens to know it.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Daily Wire

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Jennifer Weber is an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute.