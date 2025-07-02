Legal Marijuana’s Disastrous Legacy

President Trump should halt Biden’s attempt to make pot a ‘Schedule III’ substance.

Whether to loosen the government’s ultratight controls on marijuana is among the matters President Trump inherited from Joe Biden.

Under law, marijuana is a Schedule I substance, meaning it has no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Mr. Biden initiated a process to move pot to Schedule III, thereby labeling it a medicine with only moderate abuse potential. Mr. Trump must decide whether to move ahead with the change.

He shouldn’t. Rescheduling would bolster a socially disastrous legal weed industry that has spread crime and disorder in the streets. Containing that chaos instead of spreading it would be in line with the president’s mandate.

Charles Fain Lehman is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal

Photo by massimo colombo/Getty Images