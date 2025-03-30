View all Articles
Health Gender Debrief Newsletter
March 30th, 2025 Newsletter

Legal Battles and Medical Debates Over Gender Policies

Table of Contents

Smart Policy, Straight to You
Don't miss the MI Weekly Newsletter

Donate

Are you interested in supporting the Manhattan Institute’s public-interest research and journalism? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and its scholars’ work are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).

Further Reading

More Health publications
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More