Left-Wing University Leaders Helped Create Anti-Israel Campus Chaos. We Don’t Need to Bail Them Out

The left now has a Hamas problem

The pro-Palestinian encampment drama could prove a disaster for the Left. Let me explain why, and how the Right can exploit it.

Most Americans do not understand the Israel-Hamas conflict or how it relates to the United States, but for good reason, most support Israel over Hamas. In this context, left-wing protesters will not be able to manipulate the emotions of sympathy and guilt on a mass scale, as they did with George Floyd.

Ultimately, the spectacle of masked Antifa-style protesters occupying campuses over a foreign conflict and supporting Hamas-style "decolonization" does not offer a clear and significant upside.

But there is a significant potential downside.

This encampment escalation divides the Left, alienates influential supporters, and creates a sense of chaos that will move people against it. The correct response from the Right is to create the conditions for these protests to flourish in blue cities and campuses, while preventing them in red cities and campuses.

Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow and director of the Initiative on Critical Race Theory at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal. He is the author of the new book, America's Cultural Revolution. Luke Rosiak is an investigative reporter for The Daily Wire and author of Race to the Bottom: Uncovering the Secret Forces Destroying American Public Education. This piece originally appeared on christopherrufo.com.

Photo by MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images