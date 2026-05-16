Josh Hawley's Pro-Union Bill Would Let Washington Write Your Contract

The GOP wants to be the party of labor. The Faster Labor Contracts Act isn't the way to do that.

In recent years, observers have closely tracked the rise of pro-union sentiments on the political right. During his reelection campaign, President Donald Trump garnered headlines for skipping a presidential debate to visit United Auto Workers (UAW), who were on strike in Michigan, while officials like Vice President JD Vance and Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) have made waves for their pro-union bent. Perhaps most prominently, Teamsters President Sean O'Brien was featured as a speaker at the GOP convention.

But to this point, any actual legislation emanating from the pro-labor right has failed to go anywhere in Congress. That may soon change.

Continue reading the entire piece here at Reason

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C. Jarrett Dieterle is a legal policy fellow for the Manhattan Institute.