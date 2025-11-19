Jessica Tisch Remaining in Place As NYPD’s Top Cop Is a Relief — but It May Be Brief

The post-election question on everyone’s lips has finally been answered: NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch will remain in her role when Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani takes office Jan. 1.

Tisch’s reappointment is a relief for the millions of New Yorkers concerned that Mamdani has not shed his old “defund the police” ideas.

On her watch, crime has come down for the first time in years.

But Tisch’s acceptance of the job is the beginning, not the end, of her potential conflicts with Mamdani.

The mayor-elect and the commissioner will doubtless soon clash on myriad issues — and Tisch may not be long for the post after all.

Charles Fain Lehman is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images