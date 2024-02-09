Is TikTok’s Financial Advice Any Good? As an Economist, I Say Yes

The video platform may not always deliver a balanced view of politics, but its users have some sound recommendations about managing your money.

TikTok stands accused of poisoning the minds of Gen Z, making them hate America and giving them a distorted view of history. Without getting into all that, I will say this: TikTok is not the worst place to learn about personal finance.

A few years ago, James Choi of the Yale School of Management compared the advice of the most popular personal finance books with what the academic literature suggests. Nowadays, young people are more likely to get their advice from so-called finfluencers on social media than from books. Inspired by Choi’s research, I spent some time recently watching the videos of some of the most popular personal finance influencers on TikTok.

