Inside the Third Assassination Attempt

Good morning:

On Saturday, a gunman stormed through a security perimeter at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., where the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner was ongoing.

Thankfully, U.S. Secret Service agents swarmed the suspect and took him into custody. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and several members of the cabinet and their wives were hustled out of the ballroom, and, within hours, the president hosted a press conference at the White House’s James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. Notably, the press briefing room is named in honor of James Brady, President Ronald Reagan’s press secretary who was shot and seriously injured following an assassination attempt on President Reagan in 1981. That shooting occurred outside the very same Hilton hotel where President Trump survived his third serious assassination attempt.

In The Free Press, senior fellow Douglas Murray recounts his experience in the ballroom and warns of how easily revolutionary moments can spin out of control. Disconnected young people can become soldiers for any violent movement at all, as long as they feel it gives them some meaning.

Meanwhile, in New York City, our scholars are interrogating Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s policy proposals that will make the city more expensive and less hospitable to residents and visitors alike. In Reason, legal policy fellow Jarrett Dieterle teases out the consequences of a new bill that would fulfill Mamdani’s campaign promise to increase the city’s minimum wage to $30 per hour by 2030. Restaurants will be particularly hurt because the bill eliminates the tip credit system that workers and employers rely on to keep meals affordable and people employed. Progressive cities like Washington, D.C., and Chicago experimented with eliminating the tip credit system and were ultimately forced to reverse the policy. Hopefully New York City can learn from our sister cities’ mistakes.

In City Journal, director of Cities John Ketcham warns that Mamdani’s proposed pied-à-terre tax goes after the wrong targets—the ultra-wealthy few rather than the owners of rent-stabilized pieds-à-terre who are ignored. Owners of luxury second homes already pay property taxes, transfer taxes, among other fees. And, unlike moderately priced rent-stabilized units that should be sold at a market rate, $5 million apartments are not the type of housing most New Yorkers need.

Across the country, senior fellow Christopher F. Rufo and investigative reporter Haley Strack examine California’s deteriorating 911 dispatch system. The old system is falling apart, and the rollout of the new system is paused while too many Californians face disconnections and dropped calls in the scariest moments in their lives. Rufo and Strack point out that the endless delays and cost overruns are good for some people, however: the state officials who are never out of a job managing the system and the private companies that continue to secure never-ending contracts.

Finally, this newsletter highlights two new reports published by our Research team and scholars. First, Terrell Dunn examines the new Workforce Pell Grant program, and how it can modernize American higher education and federal financial aid. Next, fellow Robert VerBruggen publishes a new report on how to encourage marriage and help families to remain intact for the American Enterprise Institute. We are proud to republish his work here.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director