Inside the Network Training “ICE Watchers”

A new investigative piece by City Journal reporter Christina Buttons reveals much of the inner workings and training efforts of one of Minneapolis’s protest organizations, “Defend the 612.”

Defend the 612 oversees a large network of Signal chats, an end-to-end encrypted messaging service, that is dedicated to monitoring and protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. “ICE Watchers,” as they are known, are untrained civilians put into dangerous and high-stakes situations to clash with and deter federal law enforcement officers.

When things go wrong, like the recent killings of Alex Pretti and Renée Good, recruitment soars and, as Buttons writes, “the professional architects of the chaos remain shielded from the consequences.”

Public safety impacts more policy issues than simply law and order. Safe, functioning streets are crucial to affordability, too. Fellow Rafael A. Mangual writes in City Journal highlights the ripple effects of crime. Scholarly research finds that a lack of safety can meaningfully undermine academic success and school-level proficiency rates. Proximity to dangerous neighborhoods and crime hot spots decreases a home’s value. And retail theft is clearly connected to widely reported closures of pharmacies and big-box stores.

The events in Minneapolis began with an investigation into fraud and the misuse of taxpayer funding. In The Atlantic, senior fellow Stephen Eide explains the rise of NGOs delivering social services and warns that the opportunity for outright criminality can distract from the subtle ways NGOs improperly influence policymakers. High CEO salaries may exceed those of public servants. NGO officials are not subject to term limits. Government officials looking to join an NGO after leaving public service may avoid making enemies with nonprofits.

In an ideal world, politics would not play a role in the selection of NGOs to carry out social services. Nor would politics play a role in the selection of deans at taxpayer-funded public universities. But, as director of Constitutional Studies Ilya Shapiro and adjunct fellow Josh Blackman write in the Washington Post, conservative legislators have an oversight duty when it comes to higher education. Finally, those lawmakers are beginning to flex their oversight muscles and ensure that university officials can faithfully serve their communities and be willing to dissent from academic progressive orthodox when necessary.

