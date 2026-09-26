In Chicago, Putting a Hot Dog in a Bun Can Get You in Trouble

I've been working in law and public policy for over 15 years, and even I had a hard time making sense of Chicago's permit rules for food vendors.

Like many large progressive cities, Chicago receives its fair share of criticism for overbearing regulations and sclerotic government. It clocks in at number five on the list of large American cities where it is hardest to obtain a business permit. It has some of the highest commercial property tax and sales tax rates of any large city. And as with any overregulated locale, the burden of all this regulatory excess inevitably falls most heavily on the smallest businesses.

In Chicago, mobile food carts and food trucks face a particularly tough road. As one example, Chicago magazine recently highlighted the plight of the city's food cart operators, who are legally barred from preparing food at their actual carts. Instead, they are forced to do any food prep at a shared kitchen—necessitating a shared kitchen license, costing $330 for two years—and are only allowed to sell prepackaged and sealed food.

Continue reading the entire piece here at Reason

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Jarrett Dieterle is a legal policy fellow at Manhattan Institute, where his work focuses on labor law, administrative law, and urban policy.