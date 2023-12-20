I Used to Work for the New York Times. Former Editor Is Right about Paper Becoming a ‘Culture of Intolerance’

Problems at The New York Times can be traced back to staff revolt 20 years ago

Revenge is best served cold, as James Bennet’s blistering takedown of our former newspaper, The New York Times, shows in riveting detail. Bennet, the Times’ former editorial page editor now at the Economist, waited three years after being forced out of the paper in 2020 before describing how the Times has abandoned its commitment to objective reporting, blurred the boundary between news and opinion, suppressed conservative views and shifted from being overtly "liberal" to an "illiberal" paper all too willing to "shut debate down" and embrace a "culture of intolerance and conformity."

Bennet’s meticulous account gets what has happened to the Times mostly right. But as I know first-hand, the abandonment of the paper’s traditional values, especially its commitment to objective reporting, began far earlier than even Bennet suggests.

His 17,000-word cover story focuses on how he was "chased out" of the paper for publishing an op-ed by Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton which argued that the U.S. military should be called in if local police needed support in ending urban riots and violent protests over the murder of George Floyd.

Judith Miller is a contributing editor of City Journal and adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images