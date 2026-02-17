I Chase Credit-Card Points. Bilt Changed My Mind.

I hate it when people ask if I have any hobbies. I know they are well-intentioned, just trying to get to know me, but how can I explain my hobby is … collecting credit card points?

I am embarrassed to admit how many hours I spend reading blogs, watching videos and mentally plotting out my non-linear objective function. I don’t have the words to describe how much sweeter the Prosecco is in business class when it comes from a hard-won upgrade. It would be so much easier if I just played pickleball.

Still, my embarrassment had never been so bad that I would reconsider my priorities. Until now: The story of Bilt, as told in a Bloomberg Businessweek story earlier this month, may be what breaks me. Bilt, which became known for offering a credit card that enables users to earn rewards on their rent or mortgage, shows what can happen when people feel compelled to get points on every transaction.

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images