How To Improve Preparedness for the Next Pandemic

Since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an unfortunate decline in policy interest in preparations for the next one.

Congress has not acted to renew the federal Pandemic and All Hazards Preparedness Act (PAHPA), which expired in September. This leaves federal programs to promote such preparedness on autopilot, without necessary reforms. With the expiration of temporary funding for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on March 8, Congress can finally pass a budget for the current fiscal year. But both funding and practical preparedness policy reforms are essential for effective pandemic preparedness.

______________________

Randall Lutter is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Based on a recent issue brief.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images