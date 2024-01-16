How Racial Entitlement Leads to Anti-Semitism

The times demand we reaffirm the virtue of restraint

On the Monday before Thanksgiving 2023, around 400 students at Hillcrest High School in Jamaica, Queens, rampaged through the building. Wreaking pandemonium, they even tore a water fountain clear off the wall. What inspired this riot? A Jewish health teacher had posted a picture of herself at a pro-Israel rally on her private Facebook page. The teens were gleefully hunting her down.

New York City’s Department of Education Chancellor David Banks responded, saying that the mob’s behavior had created “teachable moments from this challenging situation.” He reassured: “But, to be clear, no form of hate, whether it be anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, or any other form of bigotry will be tolerated in our schools.”

Hannah Meyers is director of the policing and public safety initiative at the Manhattan Institute.

