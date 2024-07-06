How Ozempic Could Save America’s Health System

“Rich people get Ozempic. Poor people get body positivity.”

That was one of the iconic lines from a “South Park” special in May dubbed “The End of Obesity.”

The show focused its trademark satire on semaglutide, a class of type-2 diabetes drugs that have become popular in the last few years, particularly among wealthier Americans, for weight loss.

But why the class dichotomy?

America’s obesity problem is expensive, in ways we don’t even think about.

Tim Rosenberger is a legal fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by CR/Getty Images