How NYPD Commish Jessica Tisch Will Save NYC — One ‘Broken Window’ at a Time
The NYPD will soon have a shiny new division, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced last week, dedicated to handling the city’s pressing quality-of-life issues.
The squad, she told the Association for a Better New York, will focus on community concerns, from aggressive panhandling to drag racers to pervasive homeless encampments.
That’s welcome news. But it comes after more than a decade of the city neglecting disorder under the guise of “racial justice.”
Now, fewer than 30% of residents are satisfied with quality of life in the city, the Citizens Budget Commission found in 2023.
That’s down from a majority in 2017, the last time the poll was conducted. Something must be done.
New Yorkers, therefore, should regard Tisch’s initiative with skeptical optimism.
She can get this right — if she follows the old “broken windows” policing playbook, ignores far-left critics and puts communities’ concerns first.
Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post
______________________
Charles Fain Lehman is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal
Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images