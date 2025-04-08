Hochul’s No-Brainer Fixes Make NY’s Radical Discovery Law a Little Less Insane

State legislators have the opportunity this week to make the Empire State more stable — and a place of greater civic trust — by finalizing Albany’s delayed budget deal with all of Gov. Hochul’s proposed amendments to the 2019 discovery law intact.

This would edge New York back from being a radical outlier among the 50 states when it comes to prosecutorial policy.

And, critically, it would help restore basic rule of law: the very foundation of a thriving society.

When New York’s discovery law was enacted in 2019, advocates argued that stronger guidelines would ensure that defendants know the weight of the evidence against them.

But New York lawmakers did something insane. They created a statute that hobbles the functioning of the criminal-justice system and called it “progress.”

______________________

Hannah Meyers is director of the policing and public safety initiative at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images