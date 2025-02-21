Hizzoner Hangs On

The Adams administration continues to be rocked by new developments related to his federal corruption case. The Trump administration’s pitch to dismiss his corruption case is now in the hands of Judge Dale Ho — and he may have ruled by the time you read this.

Meanwhile, four of eight deputy mayors resigned this week and calls for Adams to step aside or be removed intensified across the Democratic establishment. Gov. Kathy Hochul could have removed the mayor, a power no New York governor has ever exercised, but decided Thursday afternoon not to do so — for now. Instead, she wants to create guardrails to keep Adams, and potentially future mayors, in check. Adams sounded resigned to accepting the deal in his statement.

Comptroller Brad Lander, a mayoral candidate who was planning to convene the never-before-used Inability Committee if the Mayor did not have a plan to stabilize his administration by Friday, seemed pleased with new powers his office may gain. Everyone is still meeting with everyone else to decide what to do next and discuss the potential implications of the governor's proposal, which is still subject to approval by the city and state legislature.

But let’s put aside all the serious problems Adams is facing and consider whether removing Mayor Adams one way or another, is in the best interest of the city right now.

Adams gains nothing from quitting, and has been adamant that he’s not quitting, even invoking God’s will. All attempts to remove him are likely to be lengthy and distracting all parties involved from other duties, not to mention precedent-setting. The primaries are in June and the election is in November, so if — as looks increasingly likely — Adams remains in place, we are talking about ten more months of the Adams administration.

Would ten more months of Adams be so bad that the messy alternative of a distracted and combative mayor running for reelection while fighting for survival, and an overwhelmed Governor putting out fires left and right while fighting with the Trump administration, seems preferable? I covered Adams as borough president and was never optimistic about his mayoralty — but the case for removing him isn’t clear.

And Adams’ policies, which he has been attempting to carry out, however clumsily, are actually in line with what the voters in this city want. Our polling shows they overwhelmingly want unauthorized immigrants who commit felonies deported. They want seriously mentally ill individuals in distress to be moved to care, whether they want it or not. They want more cops on the subways, and criminals locked up. They want more housing — his City of Yes is popular. Where he has failed is in delivering on his most important promise — to be a law-and-order mayor and keep the residents of this city safe.

But not everyone is abandoning their mayor: Establishment Democrats, rabbis and pastors are standing by him, threatening to punish anyone who forces Adams to quit without going through the legal process. Hochul, up for re-election herself next year, listened.

“Adams has lots of flaws and he did himself no favors with his preference for corrupt people,” NYU Professor Mitchell Moss, a former Bloomberg advisor and a longtime observer of city politics, said in an email. "But New Yorkers care about the mayor in deeper and more complex ways than the media understands."



