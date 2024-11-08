Hispanics Shift Right

President-elect Donald Trump’s victory on Election Day and massive gains among Hispanic and other minority voters have overturned the narrative that “demographics are destiny.” Exit polls reveal Trump received an all-time Republican record of 46% of the Hispanic vote in this week’s election, and Trump outright won the vote of Hispanic men. Trump also made notable inroads with black and Asian voters while leaving his non-Hispanic white support unchanged. But the biggest story of the Trump elections should be that America is finally depolarizing by race.

Trump’s appeal among Hispanics is widespread, cutting across education, location, and country of origin. In Texas’s Rio Grande Valley, where voters are largely multigenerational Mexican Americans with no college education, Trump made significant gains. In Hidalgo County in Texas, where McAllen sits, Trump turned a 40-percentage-point loss to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 into a 3-point win this week. Trump also attracted support from well-educated South and Central American immigrants in places such as Miami-Dade County, where he transformed a 30-point loss to Clinton into a 13-point victory over Harris eight years later.

Daniel Di Martino is a graduate fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a Ph.D. student in economics at Columbia University, and the founder of the Dissident Project, a speakers’ bureau for young immigrants from socialist countries.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images