Commentary By Nicole Gelinas

Here’s How You Can Save Money without Cutting Cops, Mayor Adams

Public Safety New York City, Policing
The New York Post November 22nd, 2023

Mayor Adams has known for a year and a half that his mismanagement of the migrant crisis would force New York City to cut billions in spending — yet last week, his first move was to go full apocalypse, canceling police-academy classes and thus endangering his only real campaign promise, to improve public safety.

If Adams really wants to protect the NYPD — and libraries too! — there are other places he can cut.

The mayor projects canceling police-academy classes will save $42 million this year, $289 million the next year and $229 million for each of the following two years.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

1 Minute Read

