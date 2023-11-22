Here’s How You Can Save Money without Cutting Cops, Mayor Adams

Mayor Adams has known for a year and a half that his mismanagement of the migrant crisis would force New York City to cut billions in spending — yet last week, his first move was to go full apocalypse, canceling police-academy classes and thus endangering his only real campaign promise, to improve public safety.

If Adams really wants to protect the NYPD — and libraries too! — there are other places he can cut.

The mayor projects canceling police-academy classes will save $42 million this year, $289 million the next year and $229 million for each of the following two years.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images