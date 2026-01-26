Harvard Gets Schooled by China as America’s Universities Choose Activism over Excellence

Thank you for signing up!

New research rankings show Chinese institutions dominating top spots while US universities focus on DEI

Harvard isn’t supposed to be chasing. It’s supposed to be leading.

Yet a new global ranking put out by Holland’s Leiden University — a measure of the number and importance of research publications — has Harvard down to third place worldwide, and both institutions ahead of it are Chinese. It gets worse for America: in the top 20, Harvard and the University of Michigan are the only U.S. universities. China takes 16 of the top 20 slots.

Unlike many such university lists, this ranking isn’t a reputational beauty contest, but a statistical analysis based on publication data. In other words, it’s one way of measuring what a research university is supposed to do: produce serious scholarship at scale.

______________________

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Patrick Xo/Getty Images