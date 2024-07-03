Gen Z Is Taking Too Much Risk in the Markets

Even after being exposed to some financial education in schools, more young investors are putting speculative bets ahead of building long-term wealth.

My financial education didn’t have the most auspicious start. I suppose I was lucky that in high school I had a class on basic investing and finance. But I cringe when I remember that we read One Up on Wall Street, which encouraged us to go to a local mall, look for stores that had a lot of customers, and consider buying their stock. Since then, financial education has become more common — but evidently not much better.

Access to financial education has never been greater, according to the CFA Institute, which polled Gen Z on their investing habits. The Gen Z cohort — those born between 1997 and 2012 — was almost 60% more likely to have some financial instruction in school compared with millennials, and 150% more likely than Gen Xers.

___________________

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Andrew Brookes/Getty Images