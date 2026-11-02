Federal Scholarship Tax Credit Expands What School Choice Means for Families

Weber: With funding for tutoring, special ed services, curriculum, transportation and computer equipment, it's becoming harder for governors to say no.

School choice has traditionally meant the opportunity to pick a different type of school, like a charter, private or parochial school in another part of town. Families who want their child to stay in their neighborhood public school have frequently been left out, even if the school alone can’t help their child catch up or get ahead.

The new federal scholarship tax credit was also specifically written to include these families. It covers expenses like tutoring, services for students with disabilities, curriculum, transportation and computer equipment. The Treasury’s proposed rules would also automatically qualify low-income children already receiving public benefits or school-based tutoring, making sure families who need help most get it first.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The 74

______________________

Jennifer Weber is a fellow for K-12 Education Policy at the Manhattan Institute.