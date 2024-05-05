Even the ‘Peaceful’ Campus Protests Are Actually Violent Bullying

How “nonviolent” are nonviolent protests?

The cliché from left-wing politicians and academia is that the last two months’ worth of campus mob actions have been a marvel of nonaggression.

Yet actually, the mobs are “nonviolent” only because everyone else is nonviolent, surrendering to the agitators’ use of physical bodily force to get their way.

The nonviolence line is common on New York’s left.

After Columbia University first called the police on its campus lawbreakers in mid-April, city Comptroller Brad Lander said such action against “nonviolent protest” violated the university’s protection of speech.

AOC added that “calling in police enforcement on nonviolent demonstrations . . . is dangerous.”

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images