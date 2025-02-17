Eric Adams Is Facing Intense Heat — but on One Issue, New Yorkers Have His Back

Mayor Eric Adams is fighting for his political life: Should he fend off loud calls for his resignation or removal, a tough reelection battle still awaits.

If he loses his job, though, it won’t be on account of mental health.

Adams’ push to amend state law on involuntary treatment of the severely mentally ill has brought welcome discipline to one of the city’s most notorious problems.

Recent polling data shows that voters back his policy.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, sensing that it’s good politics to be on the mayor’s side on at least this issue, has proposed loosening state law’s involuntary commitment standard.

But state legislators are balking.

To be mayor of New York is to rank as one of the most famous politicians in America, commanding a budget of over $100 billion and a workforce in the hundreds of thousands.

______________________

Stephen Eide is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. He is a 2024-25 public scholar at the City College of New York’s Moynihan Center.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images