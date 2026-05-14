Empty Classrooms, Full Faculty Lounges: Where Are All the Students?

Good morning:

This week, the MI Research team published two new reports on education in America.

First, fellow Danyela Souza Egorov examines empty school buildings in New York City. This year, 112 public schools have fewer than 150 students enrolled. Next year, the projected number of schools with so few students increases to 134. With that small of a student body, it is hard to justify the minimum number of non-teaching staffers that each school is required to employ.

Second, at the level of higher education, senior fellow Robert VerBruggen analyzes federal data on the first class of freshmen affected by the Supreme Court’s Students for Fair Admission ruling, which banned racial preferences in college admissions. It is still early days, and the fallout appears to be mixed, but VerBruggen identifies some significant trends.

In the New York Post, senior fellow Charles Fain Lehman lays out the timeline of another preventable murder in New York city. Ross Falzone, 76, was entering a subway station recently when Rhamell Burke, 32, allegedly shoved him down a flight of stairs. The elderly man later died from his injuries and Burke, who appeared in court the day after the shoving on different charges, was allowed to walk free. Burke’s story is one of a repeat offender—he’s been arrested four times in the last four months—being released under New York’s permissive bail laws. A revolving door like that eventually leads to innocent people getting hurt.

Another serious problem in New York is electricity prices, and lawmakers who will not seriously address why costs are increasing, writes senior fellow Ken Girardin in City Journal. Residential electricity rates jumped an average of 8% in 2025, more than the 5% national average. This is nothing new; due to tax and regulatory policies, New York City has long had some of the nation’s highest electricity rates. But for the last half decade those prices have risen almost twice as quickly as inflation. Girardin writes that New York officials are too quick to reach for gimmicks, like income-based credits and renewable energy mandates, and the only solution is to put them all on the chopping block.

Also in City Journal, senior fellow Chris Pope warns against blaming health-care consolidation for rising health insurance premiums. He evaluates Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s new bill, which intends to stop large insurance companies from steering enrollees to medical providers they own. Pope writes that average annual premiums have increased, but “most economists believe that hospital-centric integration”—meaning, there are fewer physicians in private practice because they are employed by hospitals—“is more problematic as a cost driver, but Warren’s bill ignores it entirely.”

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director