Election 2025: Ritchie Torres for New York Mayor

As rivals circle incumbent Eric Adams, the moderate Bronx congressman deserves a serious look.

New York Mayor Eric Adams doesn’t face voters for another year, but what are the chances he makes it to Election Day?

Mr. Adams ran in 2021 as a moderate Democrat, and his campaign focused on public safety. He resisted calls from progressives to reduce funding for law enforcement, and he didn’t shy away from defending the police. Shootings and homicides have declined over the past year, but felonies overall remain well above pre-pandemic levels. Shopkeepers in New York padlock everyday items such as laundry detergent and toothpaste to prevent theft. Only 45% of residents say they feel safe riding the subway, according to a spring survey conducted by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which is down from 54% in 2023.

Mr. Adams also bungled the migrant crisis that has plagued other big cities over the past four years. Seeking headlines, he announced in 2022 that unlike in places such as Texas, illegal immigrants would be welcome in New York, where they would be housed and fed on the taxpayer’s dime, no questions asked. Foreign nationals arrived by the tens of thousands, forcing the city to turn hotels into makeshift shelters and exacerbating a pre-existing housing shortage.

These issues notwithstanding, the mayor’s biggest concern between now and next November is simply staying out of prison. A federal grand jury indicted Mr. Adams in September following a lengthy corruption investigation. He has been charged with accepting illegal foreign contributions in exchange for political favors and could face 20 years in prison if convicted.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Wall Street Journal (paywall)

______________________

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images