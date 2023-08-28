Economics Newsletter: The Pandemic's Lingering Effects on the Job Market

The Consumer Expectations Survey from the New York Fed may offer some insight into why people still feel pessimistic about the job market, despite very low unemployment. Lower income workers believe that finding a new job will very difficult. Their expectations have not recovered since the pandemic.

