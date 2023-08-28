View all Articles
Commentary By Allison Schrager

Economics Newsletter: The Pandemic's Lingering Effects on the Job Market

Economics Employment
August 28th, 2023

The Consumer Expectations Survey from the New York Fed may offer some insight into why people still feel pessimistic about the job market, despite very low unemployment. Lower income workers believe that finding a new job will very difficult. Their expectations have not recovered since the pandemic. 

Source: New York Fed

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Interested in real economic insights? Want to stay ahead of the competition? Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

Photo by seb_ra/iStock

1 Minute Read

Further Reading

More Economics publications
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More