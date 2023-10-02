Economics Newsletter: MTA Ridership Still Lags 3.5 Years after Pandemic

It feels like the world is back to normal. But the subway and trains are still a litte more empty, downtown is missing a bit of its energy. The data from MTA shows why, ridership is down on all forms of public transportation, even three and a half years after the pandemic. It shows the share of riders on different modes of transportation compared to pre-pandemic levels. The data is for Wednesday September 20, 2023 and Friday the 15th. Ridership is down by even more on Friday because of hybrid work. But one thing has increased, traffic.

Source: New York State

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Trevor Gessay/iStock