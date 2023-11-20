Economics Newsletter: Inflation's Lingering Grip Tightens, Dampening Thanksgiving Cheer

Rising prices continue to haunt the economy. This Thanksgiving the price of turkey is up nearly 30% compared to 2020. The cost of goods and production may be falling, but years of inflation have increased other costs and the price of services. This holiday, many households will feel worse off.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Interested in real economic insights? Want to stay ahead of the competition? Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

Photo by PeopleImages/iStock