Economics Newsletter: America's Veteran Crisis

The end of conscription and more high-tech less labor-intensive warfare means fewer Americans join the military. The military today also faces a recruitment problem, as fewer young people meet their physical requirements. The result is fewer young people have any association with the military. This figure, from the US department of Veteran's Affairs, shows that there are more Veterans over age 85 than there are under 30.

Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Interested in real economic insights? Want to stay ahead of the competition? Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

Photo by Warchi/iStock