View all Articles
Commentary By Nicole Gelinas

E-cycles Are Faster, Heavier and More Deadly: As Death Toll Shows, It’s Time to End Them

Public Safety New York, New York City, Society
New York Post September 24th, 2023

Early this month, after more than 10 years of operation, New York’s Citi Bike bicycle-share program marked a grim milestone: the first-ever death of a pedestrian hit by a Citi Bike rider.

The cyclist wasn’t riding one of the traditional blue-pedal bikes when he allegedly hit and killed 69-year-old Priscilla Loke, but rather an electric Citi Bike.

Loke’s death is yet another reminder that battery-powered electric bikes — and their new cousins, gas-powered mopeds — are not bicycles but fast-moving motorized vehicles.

Those vehicles’ proliferation on New York’s dense streets, encouraged by supposed safe-streets advocates and city government, is reversing more than a decade’s progress in making New York’s streets more hospitable to pedestrians and traditional pedal cyclists. 

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here. This piece is adapted from City Journal online.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

1 Minute Read

Further Reading

More Public Safety publications
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More