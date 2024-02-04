Don’t Blame the Left: ‘Moderate’ Democrats Like Eric Adams Are Failing on the Migrant Crisis

If — or, as it’s looking, when— Donald Trump retakes the presidency, supposedly moderate Democrats will blame the left for alienating swing voters.

But moderate Democrats are losing this election on the one issue that matters: the border.

The best example is Mayor Adams.

He’s a proud centrist: a law-and-order former cop.

When Adams won his primary three years ago, he declared himself “the future of the Democratic Party.”

But the left has had nothing to do with any choice Adams has made on the crisis facing New York City — the migrant influx.

Take Adams’ decisions, starting in summer 2022, to convert Midtown Manhattan into mass-scale migrant shelter.

He started with The Row hotel, a mid-luxury property near Times Square, turning its 1,331 rooms into migrant housing that August.

He continued with the vacant Candler office building in Times Square last March, housing 800 people.

And in May, on Midtown’s east side, he turned the Roosevelt Hotel’s 1,025 rooms into migrant sanctuary.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images