DOGE and the Lure of Conservative Technocracy

In late November, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy co-authored a much-discussed op-ed on how DOGE (the “Department of Government Efficiency”) would overhaul the federal government. These two tech titans—unelected, brash, and aiming to affect hundreds of millions of lives and trillions of dollars—took to the pages of the Wall Street Journal to bemoan the influence of… unelected, brash officials who affect hundreds of millions of lives and trillions of dollars.

Though Musk and Ramaswamy thought they were poking the political left for its fondness for powerful, insulated technocrats, they were also demonstrating that the political right can be equally prone to banking on highly educated, high-energy “experts” who are freed from the shackles of republican governing.

