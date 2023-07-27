Does It Really Matter Who Gets into Harvard?

Yes, the college admissions process should be less biased toward the elite, but there are better ways to reduce inequality.

Too many Americans — and too many American economists in particular — have an unhealthy obsession with the 1%: how much money they make, how much wealth they have, how they got there, how to join their ranks, and so on.

Rising economic inequality is a real problem, and there are understandable reasons for this fixation. But the US would be better off focusing on more important challenges, such as how to increase productivity or improve the economic prospects of the bottom 50%.

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by APCortizasJr/iStock