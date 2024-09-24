Diversity Recruiting After ‘Students for Fair Admissions’

New data shows how the end of affirmative action affected campus demographics.

Last year, in Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) v. Harvard, the Supreme Court effectively banned the use of race as a factor in college admissions. Since then, it’s been unclear what the fallout would be.

Would black and Hispanic enrollment at the nation’s most selective colleges fall dramatically? Would schools figure out ways of preserving diversity without considering race directly? Would some defy the ruling entirely?

As the Class of 2028 arrives on campuses nationwide, we are starting to get some answers. While different schools seem to have responded quite differently, all of the above possibilities likely came about to some extent.

The backdrop.

The key fact underlying this entire issue is this: There are, unfortunately, dramatic racial gaps in academic preparedness in America. As of 2023, a white SAT-taker was about four times as likely as a black one to score at least 1200 out of 1600—and about six times as likely to score 1400 or higher. An Asian test-taker, meanwhile, was roughly two and four times as likely as a white one to hit those same benchmarks.

Robert VerBruggen is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

