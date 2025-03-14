Responses to the questions and focus groups reveal voters living in significantly different versions of the same city, with political identities that defy simple labels.

The group that is most interesting and without a clear candidate to represent them is the Discontented Strivers — 29% of voters, working class people who are fairly progressive, but have high safety concerns and are frustrated that nothing seems to change for the better. They are planning to show up at the primaries in large numbers, along with their more progressive neighbors, based on the responses.

These are likely the same voters who helped bring us Eric Adams, when the disconnect between the progressives’ perception of crime showed itself to be at odds with the lived experience of the people they think they speak for. Mamdani aligns with them on his focus on affordability — but not his stance on public safety.

If Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch manages to move the needle on the quality-of-life issues affecting perception of crime, and making people feel safer on the subways before June — one could see the appeal of Mamdani’s campaign promises to that subgroup. Making buses free would very directly improve affordability for the poorest residents: those who ride the buses and can ill afford groceries and rent increases. And some voters these days are inclined to wreak havoc. Nothing seems to be working anyway, so why not go all out?

(The non-profit newsroom The City has a good write-up of the results).