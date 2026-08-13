Democrats and their Left Flank

Good morning:

In Tuesday night’s Wisconsin Democratic primary, gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong, a democratic socialist, was narrowly defeated by David Crowley, the Milwaukee County executive. In addition to the victory of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, self-described democratic socialists have won a mayoral primary in Washington, D.C., and House primaries in major cities.

In Michigan, Democratic senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has said he is "not technically or practically" a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, but he frequently appears at their events and fundraisers.

MI scholars will have more to say about the Wisconsin race as they review the voter turnout data and the results. In the meantime, Vice President of External Affairs Jesse Arm writes in City Journal that the Democratic establishment’s quick endorsement of El-Sayed is a warning that moderates in the party may not have the energy or will to defeat their radical fringes. Moderates are more likely to apologize for their positions than to be motivated to keep a grip on the center.

That radicalization has material consequences. Fellow Daniel Di Martino grew up in socialist Venezuela and warned young viewers in a recent speech for the Freedom at 250 Lecture Series, hosted by the Young America’s Foundation, that “democratic socialism is an oxymoron.” He explains that economic freedom and private property are among the preconditions of democracy and these are directly threatened by socialist policies.

Another precondition of democratic government is transparency. As Christopher F. Rufo, Santiago Vidal Calvo, and Ryan Thorpe report in City Journal, California Governor Gavin Newsom and his staff have “denied, delayed, or redacted information” for months in response to their requests for documents from public agencies. The governor has publicly committed himself to transparency and releasing records to the public, so why hasn’t he done so?

Elsewhere in this newsletter, fellow Ralf Mangual weighs in on the DSA’s call to abolish prisons and what it says about that group’s perspective on crime and the causes of poverty. Senior fellow Charles Fain Lehman looks ahead to how the weed-legalization movement may be hurting their cause. And fellow Heather Mac Donald reviews the evidence for and against the Great Society-era Head Start program and argues the Trump administration should have defunded it when it had the chance.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director