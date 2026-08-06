Mamdani’s E-Bike Rollback Puts Ideology Ahead Of Safety

The mayor sees criminal enforcement primarily as a burden on offenders.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has made a consequential choice about who should bear the risks on New York’s streets.

Since March 27, the NYPD has stopped issuing criminal-court summonses to cyclists and e-bike riders for low-level traffic offenses. Under the policy begun by former Mayor Eric Adams, a rider who ran a red light, ignored a stop sign, traveled against traffic, or disobeyed a traffic-control device could be ordered to appear in Criminal Court. Under Mamdani, riders once again receive ordinary Traffic Violations Bureau tickets.

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Santiago Vidal Calvo is a Cities policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute.