‘Death to the US’: Anti-Israel Protesters at UNC Vandalize ROTC Building, Fraternity Brothers Clean Up After Them

Anti-Israel protesters at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill vandalized the school's ROTC Naval Armory and other campus buildings as part of a Thursday "Walk Out for the West Bank" event, causing "significant damage," the school said in a statement.

The event, organized by the school's Students for Justice in Palestine chapter and other anti-Israel groups, began at the steps of the university library. From there, anti-Israel student activists "began moving around the center of campus and disrupted operations of the University," according to the school.

"They entered at least nine academic buildings across campus shouting and attempting to disrupt classes. They also vandalized the interior and exterior of buildings along their way with spray paint and permanent markers," UNC said in a campus update. "They caused significant damage throughout multiple buildings. The group then gathered at the ROTC Naval Armory building, which is included in the National Register of Historic Places and proceeded to damage the exterior with spray paint."

Lexi Boccuzzi is a policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images