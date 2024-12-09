Dear NY Voters: Don’t Fail the Next Daniel Penny and Jordan Neely — Oust DA Bragg and the Soft-on-Crime Radicals

A jury rightly has found Daniel Penny not responsible for Jordan Neely’s death.

It is the voters of New York who are.

We foolishly elected policymakers like former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who enacted extremist policies that upended the bail laws and tied police officers’ hands when dealing with violent suspects. We elected a progressive prosecutor, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose day one commitment was to rehabilitate career criminals and prosecuted those who fought back against them.

We voters became so enthralled with progressive ideologies that we abandoned our central civic responsibility: protecting vulnerable lives.

In May 2023, Neely, a schizophrenic high on K2, was railing violently at passengers in a crowded subway car. Witnesses say they feared for their lives. Neely’s 42 previous arrests included his 2021 subway assault on a 67-year-old stranger, breaking her nose and fracturing her orbital bone. At the time of his death following Penny’s restraint, Neely had an arrest warrant arising from that case.

______________________

Hannah Meyers is director of the policing and public safety initiative at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images