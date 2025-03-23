Cuomo, Hochul Sent Energy Bills Soaring — Here’s How They Can Climb Down

New Yorkers are getting burned by Democrats’ green delusions.

The average monthly ConEd bill today is $154 higher than five years ago, despite a near tripling of US wind and solar capacity since 2017, which advocates promised would bring prices down.

Now, ConEd wants the state utilities regulator to allow another rate hike — 11% for power and 13% for gas — just so it can keep pace with the state’s green energy targets.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dug this hole, but if the Democrats are going to climb out of it — and show that the party can still respond to voters’ needs — Gov. Kathy Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins must correct the failures of the past decade.

Jordan McGillis is City Journal’s Economics Editor. John Ketcham is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by aire Images/Getty Images