Commentary By Jordan McGillis, John Ketcham

Cuomo, Hochul Sent Energy Bills Soaring — Here’s How They Can Climb Down

Cities, Governance New York
New York Post March 23rd, 2025

New Yorkers are getting burned by Democrats’ green delusions.

The average monthly ConEd bill today is $154 higher than five years ago, despite a near tripling of US wind and solar capacity since 2017, which advocates promised would bring prices down.

Now, ConEd wants the state utilities regulator to allow another rate hike — 11% for power and 13% for gas — just so it can keep pace with the state’s green energy targets.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dug this hole, but if the Democrats are going to climb out of it — and show that the party can still respond to voters’ needs — Gov. Kathy Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins must correct the failures of the past decade.

Jordan McGillis is City Journal’s Economics Editor. John Ketcham is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

