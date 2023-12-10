Crazy Chipotle Sentencing Shows Democrats Think There’s No Difference between Jail and Work

An obscure municipal judge in Ohio made national headlines last week in sentencing an offender to work at a fast-food joint in lieu of prison.

This type of clueless, out-of-touch “enlightenment” points up why Democrats are struggling to maintain any shred of their working-class voting base against Donald J. Trump.

The judge’s ruling stemmed from a September misdemeanor assault in a Cleveland suburb: 39-year-old Rosemary Hayne, displeased with her Chipotle order’s quality, flung a bowl of hot food at a counter worker.

She pleaded guilty and faced a 180-day jail sentence, with half suspended — a reasonable penalty.

But the judge, Democrat Tim Gilligan, wanted to show how creative he is in teaching “a sense of empathy.”

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

